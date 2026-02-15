Junior Messias News: Gets first start versus Cremonese

Messias registered three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner and created one scoring chance in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Cremonese.

Messias got the nod for the first time in the season after looking good in his previous cameos and recorded new season highs in shots and crosses, thanks to the increased playing time. He replaced Aaron Marin in the XI in this case, with Mikael Egill Ellertsson moving to the wing. Newcomer Tommaso Baldanzi will also be in the mix at the position after recovering from an injury. Messias has notched at least one shot in four matches in a row, piling up seven attempts (three on target) and scoring once. Moreover, he has recorded one or more crosses in the last three tilts, accumulating six (one accurate).