Messias notched the last of the three impressive goals that sealed the home team's comeback, as he dribbled towards the box and placed a shot to the far post in stoppage time of the win. He played 35 minutes as a substitute, which represented his longest league appearance of the season so far, but the offensive production could help him push for more action going forward. While he's a talented attacker, he has struggled to stay fit and find consistency, and he had failed to score in over a year before Sunday's goal.