Junior Messias News: Scores opener Sunday

Messias scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Roma.

Messias opened up the scoring Sunday with a converted penalty in the 52nd minute. He has now scored three goals this season, all of which have come in his last seven appearances. He fired two shots on target in the victory, tying a season high, and he also created a chance for the third time in his last four appearances. He put in good work on the defensive end too, recording two tackles, two interceptions, one clearance and one blocked shot before being subbed off in the 64th minute for Ruslan Malinovskyi.