Junior Messias News: Sends in two crosses against Juventus

Messias drew one foul and generated two crosses (zero accurate), two clearances and two tackles (one won) in Monday's 2-0 defeat to Juventus.

Messias didn't have a particularly noteworthy showing but was still one of the most active men for his club, although Tommaso Baldanzi outplayed him off the bench. He has posted multiple tackles, totaling nine (four won), and at least one clearance, racking up five, in four tilts in a row, scoring once and adding two key passes and five crosses (one accurate) during that stretch. Instead, his three-game streak with at least one shot came to an end.