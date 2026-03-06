Junior Mwanga Injury: Out with arm injury

Mwanga is out for Saturday's match against Auxerre due to an arm injury, according to manager Garo O'Neil, per L'Equipe.

Mwanga will be added to the injury list this week, with the midfielder suffering from an arm injury. Luckily for the club, this is a minor absence, as he has not played in their past three games. However, with 15 starts this season, his addition back to the squad will be wanted, a solid defensive midfielder option when fully fit.