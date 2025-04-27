Junior Mwanga News: Assists in 1-1 draw

Mwanga assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Monaco.

Mwanga picked up his second goal involvement of the season, both coming in the last three matches, when he scored against Rennes. His assist came from his only chance created in his last five games. He has also played 90 minutes in each of the last six Le Havre games.