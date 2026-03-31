Junior Mwanga News: Clears shoulder issue ahead of Nice

Mwanga (shoulder) fully recovered from the injury that kept him sidelined in recent weeks and is back available for Saturday's clash against Nice, according to Cyril Olives Berthet of L'Equipe.

Mwanga had already been absent from Strasbourg's last three matches before the shoulder issue was confirmed, so his return to full fitness is a welcome boost for the Alsaciens heading into the weekend. The defensive midfielder has racked up 15 starts this season in Ligue 1 and gives coach Gary O'Neil a reliable option in the middle of the park as Strasbourg push through the final stretch of the campaign.