Junior Mwanga News: Picks up ban for two games

Mwanga was sent off in the second half of Sunday's match against Toulouse and the league decided that he will be suspended for two games.

Mwanga will miss the next two games against Lens and Saint-Etienne due to suspension and will be back available for the matchup with Lyon on March. 16. His absence will lead to a change in the starting squad since he has started the last three games. Mahamadou Diawara is likely going to get a larger role in the midfield in the upcoming games.