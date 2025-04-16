Fantasy Soccer
Junior Mwanga News: Scores in home loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Mwanga scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 5-1 defeat against Rennes.

Mwanga scored in the 42nd minute to cut Rennes' lead to 3-1 with his first goal in the campaign. The midfielder also logged a season-high five crosses during the match. That was his seventh start for Le Havre since transferring from Strasbourg.

Le Havre
