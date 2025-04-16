Junior Mwanga News: Scores in home loss
Mwanga scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 5-1 defeat against Rennes.
Mwanga scored in the 42nd minute to cut Rennes' lead to 3-1 with his first goal in the campaign. The midfielder also logged a season-high five crosses during the match. That was his seventh start for Le Havre since transferring from Strasbourg.
