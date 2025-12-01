Mwanga picked up a straight red card just before the end of the first half in Sunday's defeat in the Groupama Stadium against Lyon. This will leave the defender out for at least their next match against Lens on Dec. 6, possibly missing more time depending on the disciplinary court's ruling. Mwanga has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for the Canaries, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Kwon Hyeok-Kyu or Dehmaine Tabibou taking a larger role alongside Johann Lepenant.