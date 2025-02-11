Junior Urso News: Finds new club

Urso has signed with Houston out of free agency, according to his new club.

Urso is back in MLS action after his option was declined by Charlotte this offseason, with the midfielder signing a one-year contract with Houston. This comes after starting in 12 of his 23 appearances last campaign, scoring one goal during that span. That said, he could shape out a starting role with Houston if he can remain fit but will have to work into that role, likely a rotational pick to start.