Junior Urso headshot

Junior Urso News: On bench versus Austin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Urso (lower body) is available as a substitute Saturday against Austin.

Urso had started twice this season before missing the last two contests due to the issue. He's usually involved in the defensive midfield zone, so he could compete with Artur and Jack McGlynn for playing time for the rest of the campaign. Over his previous three appearances, Urso tallied 135 passes, six tackles and six fouls drawn.

Junior Urso
Houston Dynamo
