Junior Urso News: On bench versus Austin
Urso (lower body) is available as a substitute Saturday against Austin.
Urso had started twice this season before missing the last two contests due to the issue. He's usually involved in the defensive midfield zone, so he could compete with Artur and Jack McGlynn for playing time for the rest of the campaign. Over his previous three appearances, Urso tallied 135 passes, six tackles and six fouls drawn.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now