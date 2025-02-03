Fantasy Soccer
Junya Ito headshot

Junya Ito News: 17 cross effort in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Ito had two shots (one on goal), 17 crosses (six accurate) and nine corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Nantes.

Ito attempted a match-high 17 crosses (six accurate) Sunday in Reims's 2-1 loss to Nantes. One of his nine corners was turned into the net for an own-goal, marking the lone impact from the Reims attack on the fixture. Ito continues to be the player who puts the ball into the box for Reims match-after-match. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the forward has attempted 51 crosses (13 accurate) and 23 corners while creating 15 chances and scoring once.

Reims
