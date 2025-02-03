Junya Ito News: 17 cross effort in defeat
Ito had two shots (one on goal), 17 crosses (six accurate) and nine corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Nantes.
Ito attempted a match-high 17 crosses (six accurate) Sunday in Reims's 2-1 loss to Nantes. One of his nine corners was turned into the net for an own-goal, marking the lone impact from the Reims attack on the fixture. Ito continues to be the player who puts the ball into the box for Reims match-after-match. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the forward has attempted 51 crosses (13 accurate) and 23 corners while creating 15 chances and scoring once.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now