Junya Ito News: 17 cross effort in defeat

Ito attempted a match-high 17 crosses (six accurate) Sunday in Reims's 2-1 loss to Nantes. One of his nine corners was turned into the net for an own-goal, marking the lone impact from the Reims attack on the fixture. Ito continues to be the player who puts the ball into the box for Reims match-after-match. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the forward has attempted 51 crosses (13 accurate) and 23 corners while creating 15 chances and scoring once.