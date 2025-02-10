Junya Ito News: Continues onslaught of crosses

Ito recorded 10 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Lyon.

Ito attempted a game-high 10 crosses (two accurate) Sunday as the Reims attack faltered in a 4-0 defeat to Lyon. The veteran attacker has sent-in double-digit crosses in three of his last five appearances (five starts), totaling 51 crosses attempted (12 accurate) and 23 corners over that span. Despite his insistence on pouring the ball into the box, Ito has not recorded an assist since October.