Junya Ito News: Creates five chances Sunday

Ito registered two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Angers.

Ito created a match-high five crosses Sunday, his sixth match this season with five or more. Despite his consistent creative output, he has not recorded an assist in his last 13 appearances and has just three on the season despite having created 67 chances through 22 matches. He was fairly productive on the defensive end too as he won one tackle, intercepted one pass and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.