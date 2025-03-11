Junya Ito News: Creates four chances Sunday

Ito registered three shots (two on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to AJ Auxerre.

Ito had a solid performance against Auxerre, contributing in multiple areas but failing to record a goal contribution once again. His last goal or assist in the league came against Nice on Jan. 11, marking a long drought for the Japanese playmaker. Against Auxerre, he created four chances, bringing his total to 73 in 25 appearances this season, while also setting two season highs with three shots and four tackles. He will look to end his dry spell on Sunday against Brest.