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Junya Ito News: Experience in attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Ito has been named in Japan's World Cup squad and is expected to provide an experienced and direct option in the attack throughout the competition.

Ito made 36 appearances across all competitions for Genk this season after returning to the club in the summer, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in a season disrupted by an ankle injury that limited his availability. Ito brings elite pace, direct running and the experience of having been one of Japan's most important attackers for almost a decade, and his ability to beat defenders one-on-one and deliver dangerous crosses gives manager Moriyasu a different wide option to the more technical ones. Ito heads into what may be his final World Cup with the motivation to finish his international career on the highest possible note.

Junya Ito
Genk
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