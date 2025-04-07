Junya Ito News: Played despite injury rumors

Ito attempted seven crosses (two accurate) and three tackles (two successful) in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Strasbourg.

Ito played a full 90 yesterday against Strasbourg, quieting injury rumors (back) that surfaced Friday after the team's French Cup match versus Cannes. The 32-year-old was in his typical active role on the wing, creating multiple chances and swinging in a few corners as well. Despite his involvement on the attacking end, the forward remains without a goal contribution since Jan. 11, a drought he'll be eager to snap in Friday's match.