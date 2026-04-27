Jurgen Ekkelenkamp headshot

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp Injury: Assists and limps off against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Ekkelenkamp assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Monday's 3-3 draw with Lazio before exiting at the 68th minute because of a lower leg injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Ekkelenkamp teed up Kingsley Ehizibue before a cannon shot, but might have tweaked his ankle midway through the second half and will need to be evaluated ahead of Saturday's home game versus Torino. He was replaced by striker Adam Buksa, as the coach went with a more aggressive look. Usual starter Jesper Karlstrom will return from suspension in the next round.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp
Udinese
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