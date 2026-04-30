Jurgen Ekkelenkamp Injury: Escapes without big injuries

Ekkelenkamp is dealing with a knock and no more substantial problems, Messaggero Veneto reported.

Ekkelenkamp picked up a knock in the previous tilt and trained on the side as Udinese started preparing for Saturday's home game versus Torino. He's touch-and-go for the next round, but he avoided a long-term absence. Jesper Karlstrom or Lennon Miller would replace him if need be.