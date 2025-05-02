Jurgen Ekkelenkamp Injury: Iffy for Cagliari game

Ekkelenkamp "is dealing with a thigh problem, and we don't know yet whether he'll be available against Cagliari," coach Kosta Runjaic informed.

Ekkelenkamp has avoided serious injuries as he hasn't been ruled out in advance and will be a late call for this one, as the team will take it to the wire to evaluate him. Oier Zarraga or Simone Pafundi would eventually substitute for him since Martin Payero (suspension) is missing in the midfield.