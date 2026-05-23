Jurgen Ekkelenkamp headshot

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp Injury: Out for Napoli game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Ekkelenkamp (lower leg) "has resumed training but won't be available Sunday," coach Kosta Runjaic announced.

Ekkelenkamp is in the final stretch of his rehab but won't be rushed back, as Udinese have nothing more to play for. He closes a solid campaign with five goals, three assists and having tallied 33 shots (15 on target), 27 chances created and 32 crosses (five accurate) in 31 appearances (27 starts). Jakub Piotrowski or Lennon Miller will replace him again.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp
Udinese
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