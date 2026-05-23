Jurgen Ekkelenkamp Injury: Out for Napoli game

Ekkelenkamp (lower leg) "has resumed training but won't be available Sunday," coach Kosta Runjaic announced.

Ekkelenkamp is in the final stretch of his rehab but won't be rushed back, as Udinese have nothing more to play for. He closes a solid campaign with five goals, three assists and having tallied 33 shots (15 on target), 27 chances created and 32 crosses (five accurate) in 31 appearances (27 starts). Jakub Piotrowski or Lennon Miller will replace him again.