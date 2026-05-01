Jurgen Ekkelenkamp Injury: Questionable for Torino match

Ekkelenkamp (lower leg) is a late call for Saturday's fixture versus Torino, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Ekkelenkamp is nursing a minor ailment but needs to pass the match-day fitness test to be available, as he was limited in practice in recent days. With Jesper Karlstrom (undisclosed) also in doubt, Oier Zarraga and Lennon Miller might both get the nod.