Jurgen Ekkelenkamp News: Pretty active in Torino bout

Ekkelenkamp (undisclosed) created one scoring chance and registered three shots (one on target), three tackles (one won) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win over Torino.

Ekkelenkamp played the whole game despite being in doubt for this one and contributed across the board on both ends. He has taken at least one shot in four consecutive tilts, accumulating seven (three on target), scoring once, assisting twice and logging six chances created, three corners (zero accurate) and three corners over that span. Additionally, this marked his sixth contest in a row with one or more tackles, for a total of 12 (six won).