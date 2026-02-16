Jurgen Ekkelenkamp News: Provides assist in loss

Ekkelenkamp assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Sassuolo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Ekkelenkamp set the tone early, teeing up Oumar Solet's 10th-minute opener after pouncing on a high turnover and slipping him in with precision. He logged serious work down the right midfield channel and was a key driver in Udinese's first-half momentum, consistently pushing them into dangerous pockets as they hunted a second goal. After the break, Sassuolo raised the tempo and played through the press, flipping the script, but Ekkelenkamp still made it three straight Serie A matches with at least one chance created, adding up to one goal and one assist over that stretch.