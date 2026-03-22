Jurgen Ekkelenkamp News: Scores opening goal

Ekkelenkamp scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 2-0 win over Genoa.

Ekkelenkamp headed home in the 66th minute to break the deadlock and backed it up defensively with two tackles, one interception, one block and one clearance. The goal snapped a six game scoring drought for the midfielder, a run in which he managed only three shots and two chances created with one assist to show for it.