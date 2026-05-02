Jurgen Ekkelenkamp News: Starting in midfield

Ekkelenkamp (ankle) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Torino.

Ekkelenkamp overcame the knock that had seen him training on the side as Udinese prepared for the weekend fixture, earning a starting role after reports confirmed the issue was no more than a minor knock with no substantial damage. The midfielder had been touch-and-go heading into the weekend, but his ability to come through his fitness assessment in good shape spares the coaching staff from having to turn to other options in his place.