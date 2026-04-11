Jurgen Ekkelenkamp News: Strikes and assists versus Milan

Ekkelenkamp scored one goal and assisted once from two shots (two on target) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over AC Milan.

Ekkelenkamp hit the net in the same fashion he did two games ago versus Genoa, shaking free in the box for a relatively easy header on the far post, and also fed Arthur Atta in space before the final goal. He paced his team in chances and set a new season high. He's up to five goals and two assists in the season. He has notched six shots (three on target), three chances created and five crosses (zero accurate) in the last five rounds. He has recorded multiple tackles in three games in a row, totaling eight (four won).