Jurgen Ekkelenkamp News: Struggles versus Inter

Ekkelenkamp recorded one interception and one chance created and committed three fouls in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan.

Ekkelenkamp got the chance to play as a no.10 with Florian Thauvin (foot) and Alexis Sanchez (calf) unavailable, but the more attacking role didn't boost his offensive production, and Udinese fared better with two pure strikers together in the second half. He'll remain involved no matter the role. He has registered two shots (zero on target), four key passes, four crosses (two accurate) and three interceptions in the last five bouts (four starts).