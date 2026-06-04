Jurgen Locadia News: Could miss two games

Locadia (not injury related) faces a three-game suspension after being sent off for violent conduct in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Scotland, a ban that would see him miss Curacao's first two World Cup fixtures against Germany and Ecuador, according to Jack Cunningham of talkSPORT.

Locadia was initially shown a yellow card for catching Aaron Hickey on the foot before VAR stepped in and upgraded the decision to a straight red for violent conduct after ruling he had led with his elbow, a call he later pushed back against in a statement on social media. The forward posted on Instagram that anyone who has followed his career across more than 370 professional matches knows he is not that type of player and described the decision as unfortunate. Curacao are expected to appeal in hopes of getting the suspension reduced, as the current three-match ban would leave him eligible to return only for the final group-stage clash against Ivory Coast, when the island nation could already be out of the tournament.