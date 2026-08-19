Jurrien Timber Injury: Could rejoin full training this week

Timber (groin) could return to first-team training with Arsenal this week, according to Alex Howell of the BBC.

Timber's groin issue first surfaced towards the end of last season and proved more serious than initially anticipated, ultimately requiring a small surgical procedure and a carefully managed rehabilitation programme that kept him out of Arsenal's pre-season and forced him to withdraw from the World Cup with the Netherlands after failing to recover in time. Manager Mikel Arteta ruled him out of Sunday's Community Shield against Manchester City but struck an upbeat tone on his recovery, saying Timber "is progressing really well," is back on the pitch and that the club is "ramping up now with certain actions and especially the volume and the load," adding he is on a good trajectory even with a few weeks still to go. That timeline has since accelerated, with now it been reported that Timber could return to full first-team training as early as this week. Assuming he comes through those sessions without any reaction, the next phase would see him progressively build up his training load before being cleared for matchday contention, given his importance as one of Arteta's most trusted defenders and with Arsenal already missing William Saliba for a few months, a clean week of training would put him firmly on course to be involved in the opening weeks of the Premier League season.