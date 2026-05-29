Jurrien Timber Injury: Fit to start UCL final

Timber (ankle) has been deemed fit to start Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against PSG, James Olley of ESPN reports.

Timber has been a regular starter when available for the Gunners this season, as he's featured in the XI in 34 of his 37 appearances between the Premier League and the Champions League. It wouldn't be surprising if Timber gets the nod at right-back Saturday, as the other natural option, Ben White, is out due to a knee injury. Timber has one goal, one assist, seven chances created, six crosses, 13 tackles and seven clearances in his seven UCL appearances this term.