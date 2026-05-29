Jurrien Timber headshot

Jurrien Timber Injury: Fit to start UCL final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 10:20am

Timber (ankle) has been deemed fit to start Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against PSG, James Olley of ESPN reports.

Timber has been a regular starter when available for the Gunners this season, as he's featured in the XI in 34 of his 37 appearances between the Premier League and the Champions League. It wouldn't be surprising if Timber gets the nod at right-back Saturday, as the other natural option, Ben White, is out due to a knee injury. Timber has one goal, one assist, seven chances created, six crosses, 13 tackles and seven clearances in his seven UCL appearances this term.

Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jurrien Timber See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jurrien Timber See More
West Ham United vs Arsenal Prediction, Odds, Lineups & Best Bets (GW36)
SOC
West Ham United vs Arsenal Prediction, Odds, Lineups & Best Bets (GW36)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
20 days ago
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
32 days ago
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)
SOC
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
41 days ago
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
SOC
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
58 days ago
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy
SOC
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
65 days ago