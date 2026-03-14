Jurrien Timber Injury: Forced off injured

Timber was forced off in the 37th minute of Saturday's clash against Everton due to an apparent injury, the club announced.

Timber was forced off in the first half of Saturday's clash against Everton due to an apparent injury. The defender will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue, and the potential setback comes at a bad time with the Champions League return leg against Bayer Leverkusen scheduled for Tuesday. If his absence is confirmed, Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera are the main candidates to start at right-back in his place.