Jurrien Timber Injury: Joins for pre-season tour
Timber (ankle) linked up with Arsenal for a pre-season tour of Asia, the club announced.
Timber took part in training camp in Spain and is now with the squad for pre-season friendlies in Asia. The defender ended the season on the sideline after undergoing a minor ankle surgery. He's struggled with a few issues during his time with Arsenal, but would be a major contributor in the starting XI if he can stay fit.
