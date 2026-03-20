Jurrien Timber headshot

Jurrien Timber Injury: Late call to face City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Timber (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "We have another session, so let's see if [he] can make it."

Timber missed the last match due to an undisclosed injury and will have a chance of returning for the Cup final, now set to face some testing. This is huge news for the club as they hope to earn back their starting right-back for a major contest. He will then look to see the start if he is deemed fit enough to play, with Ben White as a possible replacement to face City if Timber is out or not fit enough to start.

Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jurrien Timber See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jurrien Timber See More
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 30
SOC
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 30
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago