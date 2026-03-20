Jurrien Timber Injury: Late call to face City

Timber (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "We have another session, so let's see if [he] can make it."

Timber missed the last match due to an undisclosed injury and will have a chance of returning for the Cup final, now set to face some testing. This is huge news for the club as they hope to earn back their starting right-back for a major contest. He will then look to see the start if he is deemed fit enough to play, with Ben White as a possible replacement to face City if Timber is out or not fit enough to start.