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Jurrien Timber Injury: No timeline yet for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 7:10am

Timber has no confirmed timeline for his return and won't be an option for Sunday's Community Shield, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "Jurrien is progressing really well, he is on the pitch. We are ramping up now with certain actions and especially the volume and the load, and I think he is on a good trajectory, but there is still a few weeks to go."

Timber's continued absence stems from the groin injury that ended his World Cup hopes with the Netherlands, and this update reflects steady progress in his rehabilitation even as a firm return date remains unclear. Ben White is expected to have a significant role to play at right back until Timber's return. Timber is expected to continue his individual program as the club monitors his progress through preseason.

Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
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