Jurrien Timber Injury: Not an option
Timber (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Sporting.
Timber is not an option Wednesday, despite a slight chance to return, with the defender out for the second leg. This is likely to preserve him for Sunday, facing Manchester City in a massive match for title implications. With Cristhian Mosquera starting in his spot against Sporting, they will hope it is enough to get through to the semifinals.
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