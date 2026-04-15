Jurrien Timber headshot

Jurrien Timber Injury: Not an option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Timber (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Sporting.

Timber is not an option Wednesday, despite a slight chance to return, with the defender out for the second leg. This is likely to preserve him for Sunday, facing Manchester City in a massive match for title implications. With Cristhian Mosquera starting in his spot against Sporting, they will hope it is enough to get through to the semifinals.

Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
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