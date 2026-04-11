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Jurrien Timber Injury: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Timber (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth.

Timber has been unable to recover from the undisclosed issue that has already kept him out of the last three matches, with manager Mikel Arteta's comments earlier in the week suggesting the situation remained fluid. Ben White is expected to continue covering at right-back as Arsenal look to cope without their first-choice option in that role. His availability for the coming fixtures will be closely monitored, with the club unwilling to risk further setbacks at such a critical stage of their title push.

Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
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