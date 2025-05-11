Fantasy Soccer
Jurrien Timber Injury: Not fit to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Timber (undisclosed) was on the bench in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Liverpool but is clearly not fit to play, coach Mikel Arteta said in the press conference. "No, we brought Jurrien in to see if today he was better but he was very clear that he's not fit to play."

Timber started in their last contest against Paris but is still dealing with discomfort since he wasn't fit to play on Sunday against Liverpool. It remains unclear if he will be back fit for the next game against Newcastle on Sunday. That said, if he isn't fit again to feature, Ben White will likely get the start again in the backline for the Gunners.

Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
