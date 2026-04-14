Jurrien Timber Injury: Not training Tuesday

Timber (undisclosed) was still not spotted at Arsenal's open training session Tuesday, leaving his availability for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Sporting CP in doubt, according to James Benge of CBS Sports Football.

Timber has now missed four consecutive matches across all competitions with an undisclosed issue, and his continued absence from team training is a concern for Arsenal heading into the second leg. Ben White has been covering at right-back in his absence and is expected to continue in that role if Timber cannot be cleared in time for Wednesday. Arsenal will be hoping for a positive update on his status before the Sporting CP fixture, but the sight of four key players all absent from the open session is far from ideal preparation for such a crucial night.