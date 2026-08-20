Jurrien Timber Injury: Not yet training with the group
Timber (groin) is not yet back in group training, with his return still a few weeks away, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "No, I said in the next few weeks. He's not training with the group yet."
Timber's groin issue first surfaced toward the end of last season and required a minor surgical procedure, keeping him out of preseason and Sunday's Community Shield against Manchester City, and this update tempers earlier optimism that had suggested he could be close to rejoining the group. Ben White is expected to continue starting at right back in his absence as Timber works through the next phase of his recovery.
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