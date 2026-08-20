Jurrien Timber headshot

Jurrien Timber Injury: Not yet training with the group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Timber (groin) is not yet back in group training, with his return still a few weeks away, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "No, I said in the next few weeks. He's not training with the group yet."

Timber's groin issue first surfaced toward the end of last season and required a minor surgical procedure, keeping him out of preseason and Sunday's Community Shield against Manchester City, and this update tempers earlier optimism that had suggested he could be close to rejoining the group. Ben White is expected to continue starting at right back in his absence as Timber works through the next phase of his recovery.

Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jurrien Timber See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jurrien Timber See More
Arsenal vs Coventry City Preview, Predicted Lineups & Team News
SOC
Arsenal vs Coventry City Preview, Predicted Lineups & Team News
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
Premier League Injuries: Latest Injury News, Updates & Suspensions
SOC
Premier League Injuries: Latest Injury News, Updates & Suspensions
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 1
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
3 days ago
FPL Tips: Best Team for Gameweek 1
SOC
FPL Tips: Best Team for Gameweek 1
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
3 days ago
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season
SOC
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago