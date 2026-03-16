Jurrien Timber Injury: Out against Bayer Leverkusen

Timber (undisclosed) is ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen and is doubtful for Sunday's Carabao Cup match against Manchester City, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "Yes, both of them are out. I think with him it will be a matter of days, but not sure."

Timber will miss Tuesday's Champions League return leg against Bayer Leverkusen and is doubtful for Sunday's Carabao Cup match against Manchester City after being forced off in the first half of Saturday's match against Everton due to an apparent injury. The defender is still undergoing evaluation to determine the severity of the issue, and the setback comes at a difficult time with a crucial European fixture approaching. Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera are the main candidates to start at right-back in his absence.