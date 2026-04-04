Jurrien Timber Injury: Out Saturday
Timber (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton.
Timber is unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton after failing to prove his fitness in time. The right-back is an undisputed starter when fit, but the staff appears to be preserving him for upcoming European fixtures, with Ben White continuing to start at right-back in his absence.
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