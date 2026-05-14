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Jurrien Timber Injury: Progressing well, not yet ready

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2026 at 1:48am

Timber (ankle) is stepping up his work and the club is attempting to have him fit as quickly as possible, according to coach Mikel Arteta, per Sky Sports. "He's progressed a little bit in the last few days. He's feeling better. We are going to try getting him fit and available as quick as possible, but let's see."

Timber has been sidelined for around two months and coach Arteta acknowledged the recovery has taken longer than expected, but the positive update on his stepped-up workload is the clearest sign yet that the club believes a return before the season ends is possible. The club will continue to manage Timber's return carefully as they target having him available as quickly as possible, with the biggest fixture of their season on May 30 against Paris Saint-Germain remaining the priority.

Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
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