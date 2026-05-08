Jurrien Timber headshot

Jurrien Timber Injury: Return taking longer than expected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Timber (ankle) is out for Sunday's match against West Ham, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "No chance for the weekend, there's still a fair bit to do [in the recovery]. That's probably been the most difficult thing to manage with the player, with myself as well. Everything has to be so smooth and quick if they want to have a chance to play any minutes [this season]. We didn't expect it to take so long, and at the moment, he's not fit to play."

Timber is going to miss another match as he still works on a recovery effort, as the defender has been out longer than most expected. He has now missed around two months of action, a tough spell with a run-in to a potential two trophies to end the season. The hope will be that he can return to training next week and return for the final few weeks of action, at least giving them another full-back option and potentially reclaiming his starting role if fit enough.

Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jurrien Timber See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jurrien Timber See More
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
11 days ago
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)
SOC
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
20 days ago
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
SOC
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
37 days ago
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy
SOC
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
44 days ago
FPL GW31 Wildcard Team: Best Draft for Gameweek 31
SOC
FPL GW31 Wildcard Team: Best Draft for Gameweek 31
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
49 days ago