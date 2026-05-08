Jurrien Timber Injury: Return taking longer than expected

Timber (ankle) is out for Sunday's match against West Ham, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "No chance for the weekend, there's still a fair bit to do [in the recovery]. That's probably been the most difficult thing to manage with the player, with myself as well. Everything has to be so smooth and quick if they want to have a chance to play any minutes [this season]. We didn't expect it to take so long, and at the moment, he's not fit to play."

Timber is going to miss another match as he still works on a recovery effort, as the defender has been out longer than most expected. He has now missed around two months of action, a tough spell with a run-in to a potential two trophies to end the season. The hope will be that he can return to training next week and return for the final few weeks of action, at least giving them another full-back option and potentially reclaiming his starting role if fit enough.