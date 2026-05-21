Jurrien Timber Injury: Return timeline still unclear

Timber (ankle) is unlikely to be available for Sunday's final Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "Jurrien, let's hope he can do the same in the next few days, but he's still a little bit further behind than Mikel at the moment."

Timber has been sidelined for around two months with the ankle issue, and manager Mikel Arteta's comments suggest the Dutch defender is not yet at the stage required to be considered for Sunday's fixture. His recovery is still progressing, but the priority for Arsenal remains having him available for the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30, making any unnecessary risk in the league finale unlikely. No return timeline has been confirmed beyond the immediate window, leaving his availability for the European showpiece the key focus for the club's medical staff.