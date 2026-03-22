Jurrien Timber headshot

Jurrien Timber Injury: Sidelined Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Timber (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's Carabao Cup match against Manchester City.

Timber was a late call for Sunday, but is not an option, failing his testing as his club tries for the first piece of the quadruple. That said, the defender will now use the international break to recover, not playing again until April 4. He is replaced in the starting XI by Ben White, although Timber is unlikely to miss much more time.

Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
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