Jurrien Timber Injury: Status uncertain
Timber (undisclosed) is uncertain for Saturday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "There have been changes since yesterday, yes."
Timber has been out the past three games and could be heading towards a similar result Saturday, with the defender's status for the contest up in the air. This is something to monitor, as he is their starting right-back, with Ben White as a possible replacement. If he is fit, the club will hope it is enough to start, although they are unlikely to risk him if it is too close to call.
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