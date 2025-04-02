Jurrien Timber Injury: Struggling with knee

Timber struggled with his knee throughout the game on Tuesday against Fulham and stayed on the pitch until he could not continue in the 77th minute, coach Mikel Arteta confirmed in the press conference. "Jurrien as well, he was already struggling very early in the game. He managed to continue and at some point he couldn't, so, that's the downside to it. Jurrien was the knee."

