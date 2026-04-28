Jurrien Timber Injury: Unavailable for Atletico clash
Timber (undisclosed) will be sidelined Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League matchup versus Atletico Madrid, James Olley of ESPN reports.
Timber doesn't have a clear timeline for his recovery, having already missed seven games due to the issue. The defender, who was in good form with one goal and two assists over seven straight appearances before getting hurt, will remain in doubt for the final weeks of the campaign. Meanwhile, Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera may continue to rotate at right-back.
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